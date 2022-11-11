Kherson is now officially under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have officially entered Kherson — the city is returning to Ukrainian control.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense in an appeal to the occupiers who remained in the city.
“Kherson returns to the control of Ukraine, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces enter the city. The retreat routes of the Russian occupiers are under fire control of the Ukrainian army. Any attempts to oppose the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be stopped. Every Russian serviceman who resists will be destroyed. You have the only chance to avoid death — to surrender immediately,” the statement reads.
- On November 9, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu ordered the Russian army to leave Kherson and the right bank of the Kherson region — the Russians “withdraw” to the left bank of the Dnipro at the suggestion of Surovikin and with the consent of Shoigu. Before the retreat, the occupiers blew up five main bridges in the region.
- The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces currently doesnʼt confirm or deny the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that Russia will need at least a week to withdraw troops from Kherson. The Kremlin still does not recognize the loss of part of the Kherson region.
- On the morning of November 11, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that it had finished transferring its units to the left bank of the Dnieper.
- Ukrainian troops will still have to clear the city from the Russians. The fortifications of the Russians on the left bank are located quite close to the territories they left on the right bank. Therefore, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing for powerful massive shelling.