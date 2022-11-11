Kherson is now officially under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have officially entered Kherson — the city is returning to Ukrainian control.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense in an appeal to the occupiers who remained in the city.

“Kherson returns to the control of Ukraine, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces enter the city. The retreat routes of the Russian occupiers are under fire control of the Ukrainian army. Any attempts to oppose the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be stopped. Every Russian serviceman who resists will be destroyed. You have the only chance to avoid death — to surrender immediately,” the statement reads.