Russian media reports on the death of the deputy head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region Stremousov

A number of Russian propagandists reported the death of the so-called deputy head of the occupied Kherson region Kyrylo Stremousov. He allegedly died in a road accident.
This was reported by the pro-Kremlin channels Readovka and WarGonzo, as well as the propaganda agency "RIA Novosti" with reference to the occupation administration of the region.
The details of the collaboratorʼs death are currently unknown.
- Today, the occupiers blew up five bridges in Kherson region in order to stop the offensive of the armed forces. We are talking about the Daryivka Bridge over the Inhulets River, the Tyahyn pedestrian bridge, the bridge over the canal at the entrance to Snihurivka from the Kherson side, as well as the bridges in Novokairy and Mylove.
- Earlier, the head of the joint press center of the OC "South" Nataliia Humenyuk reported that the Russians on the right bank of the Kherson region were destroying all watercraft at the Dnipro moorings.