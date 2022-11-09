Russian media reports on the death of the deputy head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region Stremousov

A number of Russian propagandists reported the death of the so-called deputy head of the occupied Kherson region Kyrylo Stremousov. He allegedly died in a road accident.

This was reported by the pro-Kremlin channels Readovka and WarGonzo, as well as the propaganda agency "RIA Novosti" with reference to the occupation administration of the region.

The details of the collaboratorʼs death are currently unknown.