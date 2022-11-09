The occupiers blew up three bridges in Kherson region

The Russian occupiers blew up three bridges in Kherson region — Daryivka Bridge (over the Inhulets River), Tyahyn pedestrian Bridge and the bridge over the canal at the entrance to Snihurivka from the Kherson side.

Propaganda mass media, publishing a photo, and local "Ria-Melitopol" and "MOST" reported on this.

In this way, the Russians are trying to complicate the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the same time, the undermining of these bridges, as well as fire control over the Antonivka Bridge by Ukrainian troops, blocks the evacuation of the Russians themselves to the left bank of the Dnipro River. Occupant groups on the right bank remain without supplies.

In addition, some propagandists report the removal of Russian flags from administrative buildings in Kherson.