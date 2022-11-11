Olrksiy Reznikov: Russians will need at least a week to retreat from Kherson

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that Russia will need at least a week to withdraw troops from Kherson.

He stated this in a comment to Reuters.

“Itʼs not so easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one or two days. It will take at least one week,” he said. Reznikov added that the occupiers are keeping about 40,000 military personnel in the Kherson region, including Kherson city.

The minister also called the Russiansʼ idea of blowing up the Kakhovska HPP during the retreat absurd. He reminded that the detonation of the dam will lead to the flooding of the territories controlled by the invaders, and will also block the access of the occupied Crimea to fresh water.