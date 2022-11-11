Olrksiy Reznikov: Russians will need at least a week to retreat from Kherson

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that Russia will need at least a week to withdraw troops from Kherson.
He stated this in a comment to Reuters.
“Itʼs not so easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one or two days. It will take at least one week,” he said. Reznikov added that the occupiers are keeping about 40,000 military personnel in the Kherson region, including Kherson city.
The minister also called the Russiansʼ idea of blowing up the Kakhovska HPP during the retreat absurd. He reminded that the detonation of the dam will lead to the flooding of the territories controlled by the invaders, and will also block the access of the occupied Crimea to fresh water.
- On November 9, the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, General Surovikin, announced that the Russian army was withdrawing from the right bank of the Kherson region and Kherson city. The occupiers will finish withdrawing their troops in the coming days.
- On the morning of November 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that it could neither deny nor confirm information about the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson announced by the Russian Federation.
- According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, most of the Russian military deployed on the right bank of the Kherson region still remains there.