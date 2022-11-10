Ukrainian intelligence: most of the Russian military remains on the right bank of the Kherson region, there are about 20,000 of them

Most of the Russian military stationed on the right bank of the Kherson region still remains there.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, The Guardian writes.

According to preliminary estimates, the total number of occupiers in this area is about 20 thousand people. Skibitsky said that first the Russians took away civilians, then military personnel who didnʼt take part in active hostilities, logistics and ammunition.

“The latest information we have is that the 4th tactical military base has allegedly been transferred to the left bank. The rest are still there, fighting, fighting to provide cover for the others to leave,” said the MDI representative.

According to Skibitskyi, the Russians are retreating from the second line of defense, to which they were pushed back by Ukrainian troops at the beginning of October. But they built a line of defense around Kherson — and, according to him, “time will tell” whether they want to defend the city.

Skibitsky believes that the Russians will retreat to the left bank of the river and take up defensive positions to protect Crimea. Before the retreat, the Russian army mined the area. The representative of the MDI predicts that the withdrawn troops will be transferred to Donbas, which is now a priority for the occupiers.