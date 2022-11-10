The General Staff can neither confirm nor deny the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson

Currently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can neither deny nor confirm the information about the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson announced by the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov.
"We continue to conduct an offensive operation according to our plan. Wait for official announcements from the General Staff about the conduct of combat operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Hromov noted at a briefing at the Military Media Center.
He emphasized that behind every so-called gesture of good will of the enemy, there are colossal efforts of Ukrainian soldiers.
"Just as the enemy was withdrawing from Kyiv, Kharkiv region, leaving Snake Island, the probable withdrawal from Kherson — in any case this is the result of our active operations. Directly in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemyʼs logistical routes and support system, disrupted his troop management system, thereby leaving the enemy no other option than to flee," Hromov explained.
- On November 9, the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine General Surovikin announced that the Russian army was withdrawing from the right bank of the Kherson city and the region. The occupiers will finish withdrawing their troops in the coming days.
- On October 18, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, an "organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnipro river" was announced. Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced at the time about the "planned destruction of the Kakhovska HPP dam."
- On October 31, the occupiers announced that they had decided to evacuate civilians already from the left bank of the Kherson region — due to the alleged preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for "mass shelling of the Kakhovska HPP", and then people were forbidden to cross the Dnipro.