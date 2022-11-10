The General Staff can neither confirm nor deny the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson

Currently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can neither deny nor confirm the information about the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson announced by the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov.

"We continue to conduct an offensive operation according to our plan. Wait for official announcements from the General Staff about the conduct of combat operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Hromov noted at a briefing at the Military Media Center.

He emphasized that behind every so-called gesture of good will of the enemy, there are colossal efforts of Ukrainian soldiers.

"Just as the enemy was withdrawing from Kyiv, Kharkiv region, leaving Snake Island, the probable withdrawal from Kherson — in any case this is the result of our active operations. Directly in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemyʼs logistical routes and support system, disrupted his troop management system, thereby leaving the enemy no other option than to flee," Hromov explained.