In the Kherson region, the occupiers forbade crossing the Dnipro

In the Kherson region, the occupiers announced a “ban on transport connections with the right bank of the Dnipro”.
The “regional administration” announced this on November 2.
“In connection with the completion of evacuation measures from the territory of the right bank of the Dnipro, as well as due to the increase in military danger and the increase in threats to the civilian population, the administration of the Kherson region decided to temporarily stop the movement of civilian vehicles through the Dnipro,” the occupiers said, adding that “the ban is temporary”.
The pontoon crossing stops working, and a ban on crossing the river is introduced for barges, river taxis and other vessels.
The movement of civilian vehicles from the right to the left bank of the Dnipro is allowed through the river port. One can go to the left bank of the Dnipro from there by water transport, as well as cross by barge in a personal car.
- On October 31, the occupiers announced that they had decided to evacuate civilians already from the left bank of the Kherson region — due to the alleged preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for “mass shelling of the Kakhovka HPP”.
- On October 18, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, an ”organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnipro” was announced. Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced at the time about the “planned destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam”.
- On October 20, President Zelensky announced the preparation of a terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HPP. The Russians mined the dam and station units — 80 settlements, including Kherson, may be in the flood zone.