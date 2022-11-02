In the Kherson region, the occupiers forbade crossing the Dnipro

In the Kherson region, the occupiers announced a “ban on transport connections with the right bank of the Dnipro”.

The “regional administration” announced this on November 2.

“In connection with the completion of evacuation measures from the territory of the right bank of the Dnipro, as well as due to the increase in military danger and the increase in threats to the civilian population, the administration of the Kherson region decided to temporarily stop the movement of civilian vehicles through the Dnipro,” the occupiers said, adding that “the ban is temporary”.

The pontoon crossing stops working, and a ban on crossing the river is introduced for barges, river taxis and other vessels.

The movement of civilian vehicles from the right to the left bank of the Dnipro is allowed through the river port. One can go to the left bank of the Dnipro from there by water transport, as well as cross by barge in a personal car.