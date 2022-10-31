The occupiers decided to evacuate civilians already from the left bank of the Kherson region

The occupying authorities of the Kherson Region expanded the civilian evacuation zone due to the alleged preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for "mass shelling of the Kakhovska HPP". Now residents of the left bank of the Kherson region, who live within 15 kilometers of the Dnipro, are being urged to evacuate.
This was stated by the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo.
According to him, Ukraine is planning a "massive missile attack on the Kakhovska HPP dam." Because of this, there is a risk of flooding the territory.
Therefore, people living in the areas of Nova Kakhovka, Hola Prystan, Kakhovka, Oleshky, Gornostaivka, and Verkhnyi Rohachyk are being asked to evacuate there.
- On October 18, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, an "organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnieper" was announced. Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced at the time about the "planned destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam."
- On October 20, President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya HPP. The Russians mined the dam and station units — 80 settlements, including Kherson, may be in the flood zone.
- According to military intelligence, the occupiers mined the HPP back in April, now they are mining the locks and supports. The Government of Ukraine calls for the organization of an international mission to the hydroelectric plant.