The occupiers decided to evacuate civilians already from the left bank of the Kherson region

The occupying authorities of the Kherson Region expanded the civilian evacuation zone due to the alleged preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for "mass shelling of the Kakhovska HPP". Now residents of the left bank of the Kherson region, who live within 15 kilometers of the Dnipro, are being urged to evacuate.

This was stated by the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo.

According to him, Ukraine is planning a "massive missile attack on the Kakhovska HPP dam." Because of this, there is a risk of flooding the territory.

Therefore, people living in the areas of Nova Kakhovka, Hola Prystan, Kakhovka, Oleshky, Gornostaivka, and Verkhnyi Rohachyk are being asked to evacuate there.