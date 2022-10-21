Ukraine is calling for an international mission to the Kakhovska HPP, which the Russians can blow up

The Government of Ukraine calls for the organization of an international mission to the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station. The Russians mined it and can blow it up.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes Interfax.

"We are appealing to the UN, the EU, and other organizations to organize an international monitoring mission at the Kakhovska HPP. International specialists should arrive at the station immediately, along with Ukrainian personnel," he said.

Ukraine continues to call on residents of the occupied Kherson region to leave for unoccupied territory as soon as possible.