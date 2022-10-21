Ukraine is calling for an international mission to the Kakhovska HPP, which the Russians can blow up

The Government of Ukraine calls for the organization of an international mission to the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station. The Russians mined it and can blow it up.
This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, writes Interfax.
"We are appealing to the UN, the EU, and other organizations to organize an international monitoring mission at the Kakhovska HPP. International specialists should arrive at the station immediately, along with Ukrainian personnel," he said.
Ukraine continues to call on residents of the occupied Kherson region to leave for unoccupied territory as soon as possible.
- On October 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russian troops had mined the dam and units of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station. The dam of this hydroelectric power plant holds approximately 18 million cubic meters of water. Hundreds of thousands of people may be affected, and the consequences of this terrorist attack may become a historical catastrophe.
- The day before, Saldoʼs collaborator directly spoke about the "planned destruction of the dam of the Kakhovska HPP". He stated this during the announcement of the "relocation" of civilians to the left bank of the Dnipro due to the offensive of the Armed Forces.