The military intelligence: the occupiers mined the Kakhovska HPP in April. For now, they are mining the locks and supports

The Russian military mined the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in April, in Kherson region. For now, they are mining the locks and supports.

Ukrainian military intelligence reported on this on October 21.

So, during the current week, the Russians installed two military tented KamAZs without drivers on the dam. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, both cars are fully loaded with boxes of explosives.

If the dam is blown up, dozens of Ukrainian settlements, including Kherson, will be under the impact of the elements. In this case, the scale of the ecological disaster will go beyond the borders of Ukraine and affect the entire Black Sea region.