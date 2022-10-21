The military intelligence: the occupiers mined the Kakhovska HPP in April. For now, they are mining the locks and supports

The Russian military mined the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in April, in Kherson region. For now, they are mining the locks and supports.
Ukrainian military intelligence reported on this on October 21.
So, during the current week, the Russians installed two military tented KamAZs without drivers on the dam. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, both cars are fully loaded with boxes of explosives.
If the dam is blown up, dozens of Ukrainian settlements, including Kherson, will be under the impact of the elements. In this case, the scale of the ecological disaster will go beyond the borders of Ukraine and affect the entire Black Sea region.
- On October 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Russian troops had mined the dam and units of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. The dam of this hydroelectric power plant holds approximately 18 million cubic meters of water. Hundreds of thousands of people may be affected, and the consequences of this terrorist attack may become a historical catastrophe.
- The day before, Saldoʼs collaborator directly spoke about the "planned destruction of the Kakhovska HPP dam". He stated this during the announcement of the "relocation" of civilians to the left bank of the Dnipro River due to the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.