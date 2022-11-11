Russia announced that it had completely withdrawn from the right bank of the Kherson region

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that on the morning of November 11, it had finished transferring its units to the left bank of the Dnipro.
“Not a single unit of military equipment and weapons was left on the right bank. All Russian servicemen crossed over to the left bank of the Dnipro. The military units of the Russian armed forces occupied pre-engineered defensive lines and positions,” Russia said.
- On November 9, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu ordered the Russian army to leave Kherson and the right bank of the Kherson region — the Russians “withdraw” to the left bank of the Dnipro at the suggestion of Surovikin and with the consent of Shoigu. Before the retreat, the occupiers blew up five main bridges in the region.
- The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces currently does not confirm or deny the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that Russia will need at least a week to withdraw troops from Kherson. The Kremlin still does not recognize the loss of part of the Kherson region.