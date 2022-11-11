News

Russia announced that it had completely withdrawn from the right bank of the Kherson region

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that on the morning of November 11, it had finished transferring its units to the left bank of the Dnipro.

“Not a single unit of military equipment and weapons was left on the right bank. All Russian servicemen crossed over to the left bank of the Dnipro. The military units of the Russian armed forces occupied pre-engineered defensive lines and positions,” Russia said.