Russia announced the withdrawal of its troops from the right bank of the the city of Kherson and the region

The Russian army withdraws from the right bank of the city of Kherson and the region. The occupiers will complete the withdrawal of troops in the coming days.
This was announced by the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine General Surovikin.
He reported that the Russian army could not be sufficiently supplied, so the defense should be organized on the left bank along the Dnipro River.
In response to this report, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu agreed to the generalʼs proposal and ordered the Russian troops to retreat from the right bank of the Kherson region.
- On October 18, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, an "organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnipro River" was announced. Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced at the time about the "planned destruction of the Kakhovska HPP dam."
- On October 31, the occupiers announced that they had decided to evacuate civilians already from the left bank of the Kherson region — due to the alleged preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for "mass shelling of the Kakhovska HPP", and then people were forbidden to cross the Dnipro.