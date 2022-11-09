Russia announced the withdrawal of its troops from the right bank of the the city of Kherson and the region

The Russian army withdraws from the right bank of the city of Kherson and the region. The occupiers will complete the withdrawal of troops in the coming days.

This was announced by the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine General Surovikin.

He reported that the Russian army could not be sufficiently supplied, so the defense should be organized on the left bank along the Dnipro River.

In response to this report, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu agreed to the generalʼs proposal and ordered the Russian troops to retreat from the right bank of the Kherson region.