Finland will help Ukraine transport grain to Africa

Finland will support the flight of the World Food Program, which will deliver grain from Ukraine to Somalia.
This was reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.
At the same time, Finland is increasing humanitarian aid to countries in the Horn of Africa, where more than 20 million people are in need of food.
Currently, Finland allocates humanitarian aid to the region in the total amount of €15.7 million. Of these, almost €7 million will go to support grain transportation under the World Food Program.
"It is critically important that the transportation of grain from Ukraine to the Horn of Africa can be continued. Here we support the World Food Program," the Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Wille Skinnari noted.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the attack of drones on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay as the reason.
- Due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement", 218 cargo ships were stranded. On October 31, the UN, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on a transit plan for 16 ships. The President of Turkey stated that his country will make all possible efforts to continue the export of grain from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, despite the withdrawal of Russia.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine used the route through which ships leave Ukrainian ports to attack Sevastopol. At the same time, the UN assures that there were no ships in the "grain corridor" during the explosions in Sevastopol.
- On November 7, Turkey officially proposed to extend the "grain agreement" for another year. In the summer, she was signed for only four months.