Finland will help Ukraine transport grain to Africa

Finland will support the flight of the World Food Program, which will deliver grain from Ukraine to Somalia.

This was reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

At the same time, Finland is increasing humanitarian aid to countries in the Horn of Africa, where more than 20 million people are in need of food.

Currently, Finland allocates humanitarian aid to the region in the total amount of €15.7 million. Of these, almost €7 million will go to support grain transportation under the World Food Program.

"It is critically important that the transportation of grain from Ukraine to the Horn of Africa can be continued. Here we support the World Food Program," the Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Wille Skinnari noted.