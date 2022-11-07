Turkey wants to extend the “grain agreement” for another year

Turkey officially offered to extend the "grain agreement" for another year. In the summer, she was signed for only four months.
This was stated by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, writes CNN Turk.
Turkey proposes that the "grain agreement" be extended until November 2023. It expires on November 22, 2022.
"We said that the conflict is separate, the humanitarian conditions are separate. Ukraine gave a written guarantee to Russia through Turkey. We will offer to extend the agreement for another year," said Akar.
At the moment, Russia does not give any predictions about the future of the "grain agreement", nor do they say whether they are ready to continue it or withdraw from it.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the attack of drones on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol Bay as the reason.
- Due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement", 218 cargo ships were stranded. On October 31, the UN, Turkey, and Ukraine agreed on a transit plan for 16 vessels. The President of Turkey stated that his country would make all possible efforts to continue the export of grain from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, despite the withdrawal of Russia.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine used the route through which ships leave Ukrainian ports to attack Sevastopol. At the same time, the UN assures that there were no ships in the "grain corridor" during the explosions in Sevastopol.