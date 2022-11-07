Turkey wants to extend the “grain agreement” for another year

Turkey officially offered to extend the "grain agreement" for another year. In the summer, she was signed for only four months.

This was stated by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, writes CNN Turk.

Turkey proposes that the "grain agreement" be extended until November 2023. It expires on November 22, 2022.

"We said that the conflict is separate, the humanitarian conditions are separate. Ukraine gave a written guarantee to Russia through Turkey. We will offer to extend the agreement for another year," said Akar.

At the moment, Russia does not give any predictions about the future of the "grain agreement", nor do they say whether they are ready to continue it or withdraw from it.