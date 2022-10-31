The Special Coordination Center has increased the number of inspection teams to check Ukrainian ships with grain

After Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement", the Joint Coordination Center (JCC or SCC) increased the number of inspection teams to check Ukrainian vessels with agricultural products.

The head of the Monitoring Group of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies Andriy Klymenko informed about this, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russia in the SCC in every way prevented the increase in the number of inspection groups. There were five of them. One inspection could check up to four ships in a day when there were about 200 ships in the queue. In this way, Russia created artificial obstacles for the export of grain through the Bosphorus corridor in the Black Sea.

Yesterday, the SCC increased the number of inspection groups to 10. There are no representatives of Russia, but there are also no representatives of Ukraine, in order to avoid speculation on the part of the aggressor.