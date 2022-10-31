The Special Coordination Center has increased the number of inspection teams to check Ukrainian ships with grain

After Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement", the Joint Coordination Center (JCC or SCC) increased the number of inspection teams to check Ukrainian vessels with agricultural products.
The head of the Monitoring Group of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies Andriy Klymenko informed about this, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Russia in the SCC in every way prevented the increase in the number of inspection groups. There were five of them. One inspection could check up to four ships in a day when there were about 200 ships in the queue. In this way, Russia created artificial obstacles for the export of grain through the Bosphorus corridor in the Black Sea.
Yesterday, the SCC increased the number of inspection groups to 10. There are no representatives of Russia, but there are also no representatives of Ukraine, in order to avoid speculation on the part of the aggressor.
- On July 22, Russia signed an agreement on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odesa, Pivdenny and Chornomorsk. The agreement was signed by Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Turkey and the UN as a mediator. On August 5, the first caravan of ships left the ports of Odesa.
- From the end of September and throughout October, the Ukrainian authorities declared that Russia artificially blocked the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, creating artificial queues in the Bosphorus.
- Official representatives of Russia have publicly stated several times that the Russian Federation may withdraw from the "grain agreement". The occupiers demanded a guarantee of equal export of grain through the Black Sea and to limit the export destinations.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the drone attack on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay as the reason.
- Due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement", 218 cargo ships were stranded. On October 31, the UN, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on a transit plan for 16 ships. The President of Turkey stated that his country will make all possible efforts to continue the export of grain from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, despite the withdrawal of Russia.