Public Wi-Fi hotspots will be created in Ukraine in case of power outages. Internet will be distributed by Starlink terminals

In Ukraine will plan to create public Wi-Fi points in case of power outages. They will run on Tesla Powerwall batteries and Starlink terminals.

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov informed about this in an interview with Forbes.

Part of the 1 570 Starlink terminals that Ukraine will receive from Poland will be used to create points.

"Now we are thinking about how to provide citizens with the most stable connection during power outages. Without electricity in some regions, both mobile towers and fixed Internet providers do not work. We understand the situation of each provider, how many generators and batteries they buy, how we can help. However, we want to provide the country with reinforced concrete places for communication in any situation. Including, we are considering the use of the Tesla Powerwall, Starlink, so that such public communication points are in Ukraine and work independently of the operation of the power grid," Fedorov noted.

He does not yet know how many such access points there will be, but currently test points are already being made in Ukraine. Starlink terminals have already been sent to locations.

"We will receive a test point this week, we will check the work in an internal format, and then — scaling," the minister stated, adding that the first public points will be operational already in November.