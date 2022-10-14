”Business has the right to its own strategies.” The Presidential Office stated that Ukraine will find a way to maintain “Starlink” operational efficiency

The Presidentʼs Office reacted to Elon Muskʼs statement about plans to refuse to finance satellite Internet from Starlink.
Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the OP chairman, wrote on Twitter that Maskʼs statement was understandable.
“Letʼs be honest. Whether we like it or not, Elon Musk has helped us survive the most critical moments of war. Business has the right to its own strategies. Ukraine will find a solution to continue the work of Starlink. We expect that the company will provide a stable connection until the end of the negotiations," wrote Podolyak.
The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov wrote in his Telegram that “Starlink terminals worked, are working and will continue to work.”
- On October 14, CNN reported that SpaceX warned the Pentagon that it could stop funding Starlink in Ukraine unless the US military provided tens of millions of dollars a month.
- Later, Elon Musk confirmed plans to refuse to finance Starlink in Ukraine. “SpaceX is not asking for reimbursement, but neither can it continue to fund the existing system and send several thousand more terminals that use 100 times more data than the average household. Itʼs irrational,” Musk wrote on Twitter.