”Business has the right to its own strategies.” The Presidential Office stated that Ukraine will find a way to maintain “Starlink” operational efficiency

The Presidentʼs Office reacted to Elon Muskʼs statement about plans to refuse to finance satellite Internet from Starlink.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the OP chairman, wrote on Twitter that Maskʼs statement was understandable.

“Letʼs be honest. Whether we like it or not, Elon Musk has helped us survive the most critical moments of war. Business has the right to its own strategies. Ukraine will find a solution to continue the work of Starlink. We expect that the company will provide a stable connection until the end of the negotiations," wrote Podolyak.

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov wrote in his Telegram that “Starlink terminals worked, are working and will continue to work.”