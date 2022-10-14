CNN: Elon Muskʼs company informed the Pentagon that it can no longer finance Starlink in Ukraine

American entrepreneur Elon Muskʼs company SpaceX has warned the Pentagon that it may stop funding its services in Ukraine unless the American military allocates tens of millions of dollars a month.

This is reported by CNN.

Documents obtained by CNN show that SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon in September saying it could no longer continue to fund Starlink services in Ukraine as it had been doing. The letter also included a request for the Pentagon to take over funding for the use of Starlink in Ukraine, which "will cost more than $120 million by the end of the year and could cost approximately $400 million over the next 12 months."

"We are unable to continue gifting terminals to Ukraine or funding existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," SpaceXʼs director of government sales wrote to the Pentagon in a September letter.