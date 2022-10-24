Elon Musk stated that Starlink will work in Ukraine, even if the Pentagon refuses to finance the work of the network

The head of the SpaceX company Elon Musk stated that the Starlink satellite network will operate in Ukraine, even if the U.S. Defense Ministry does not agree to finance the operation of the network.

He wrote about this on Twitter, commenting on the news that the European Union can provide funds to pay for Starlink in Ukraine.

Musk wrote that he informed the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov about this decision. This happened, according to him, even before public discussions about financing.

Fedorov thanked Mask in response.