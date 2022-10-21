Reznikov: Ukraine has found sources of Starlink funding for the military

Ukraine has found three sources of funding for Starlink satellite internet for its military.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, writes Politico.

If necessary, the communication will be financed by the Pentagon, the European Union and private donors. Reznikov informed that Kyiv contacted the founder of SpaceX Elon Musk to find a way out of the situation that arose with the payment of the terminals.

According to the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov began to contact Musk.

"He is responsible for digitization and has a direct connection with Elon Musk. They have personal communication, and Mykhailo assessed the situation very positively during their last discussion on this issue," the minister noted.