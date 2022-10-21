Reznikov: Ukraine has found sources of Starlink funding for the military

Ukraine has found three sources of funding for Starlink satellite internet for its military.
This was stated by the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, writes Politico.
If necessary, the communication will be financed by the Pentagon, the European Union and private donors. Reznikov informed that Kyiv contacted the founder of SpaceX Elon Musk to find a way out of the situation that arose with the payment of the terminals.
According to the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov began to contact Musk.
"He is responsible for digitization and has a direct connection with Elon Musk. They have personal communication, and Mykhailo assessed the situation very positively during their last discussion on this issue," the minister noted.
- On October 14, it became known that the SpaceX company warned the Pentagon that it could stop funding Starlink in Ukraine, unless the American military allocates tens of millions of dollars a month. The Office of the President of Ukraine replied that Ukraine would find a way to maintain Starlink.
- Later, Elon Musk changed his mind and declared that he would continue to finance Starlink services in Ukraine, but the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis suggested that the allied countries should pay Ukraineʼs Starlink bills together, if Elon Muskʼs company SpaceX could no longer do that.