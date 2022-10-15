”The hell with it.” Elon Musk said that he will continue to finance Starlink services in Ukraine

American entrepreneur Elon Musk said that he will continue to finance Starlink services in Ukraine.
He wrote about this on the evening of October 15 on Twitter.
- On October 14, it became known that the SpaceX company warned the Pentagon that it could stop funding Starlink in Ukraine, unless the American military allocates tens of millions of dollars a month. The Office of the President of Ukraine replied that Ukraine would find a way to maintain Starlink. Lithuania offered allied countries to unite and pay Ukraineʼs bills for Starlink.