Lithuania offered allies to jointly pay Ukraineʼs bills for Starlink

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, offered the allied countries to jointly pay Ukraineʼs Internet bills from Starlink, which Elon Muskʼs company can no longer cover.

Landsbergis wrote about it on October 15 on Twitter.