Lithuania offered allies to jointly pay Ukraineʼs bills for Starlink

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, offered the allied countries to jointly pay Ukraineʼs Internet bills from Starlink, which Elon Muskʼs company can no longer cover.
Landsbergis wrote about it on October 15 on Twitter.
- On October 14, it became known that the SpaceX company warned the Pentagon that it could stop funding Starlink in Ukraine, unless the American military allocates tens of millions of dollars a month. The Office of the President of Ukraine replied that Ukraine would find a way to maintain Starlink.