Politico: The Pentagon is discussing the possibility of paying for Starlink Internet for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense is considering the possibility of paying for the operation of the Starlink Internet satellite network in Ukraine.

Politico writes about this with reference to two American officials who are involved in the discussion of this issue.

The inclusion of this payment in the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, through which weapons and equipment are supplied to the Ukrainian military, is being discussed. It is used by the US government to finance contracts with firms for the supply of weapons and equipment.

The European Union is already discussing the possibility of paying for Starlink satellite Internet for Ukraine. This topic was raised during a meeting of 27 EU foreign ministers.