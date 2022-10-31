The MFA of Moldova condemned the Russian missile attack on Ukraine. One of the parties demands the expulsion of the Russian ambassador

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Moldova condemned Russiaʼs early morning missile attack on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russiaʼs attack is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. The Ministry notes that the attacks on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure cause enormous economic and social damage to the whole of Europe, in particular to the citizens of Moldova, who are "feeling the consequences of the war in their neighborhood."

As NordNews reports, after a Russian rocket fell in the border village of Naslavcha, the Moldovan National Party demanded the expulsion of Russian Ambassador Oleh Vasnetsov.

"After the flight of two Russian missiles over the airspace of the Republic of Moldova [on October 10], the Russian ambassador in Chisinau Oleh Vasnetsov was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for an explanation. In a sarcastic, undiplomatic way, the Russian ambassador asked the Moldovan side for clear evidence that Russian missiles crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova. Today we have proof — in the village of Naslavcha," the party stated.

Reaction of Ukraine

The spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Hnat stated on the air of the telethon that the fragments of the downed Russian missile could indeed have fallen on the territory of Moldova, but he noted that it was shot down only when it was flying over the territory of Ukraine.

He said that Russia is launching missiles through Moldovan airspace, which is a crime.

"This is not the first time that they are hitting Ukraine with missiles through Moldova, particularly in the west and southwest. It is not the first time that we have recorded the constant appearance of unmanned aerial vehicles there 5-10 km from the Romanian border. That is, the unmanned aerial vehicle of the operational-tactical level in this way also provokes NATO countries. Here, we see the consequences," Hnat noted.