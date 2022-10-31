Air Defense Forces shot down 44 out of more than 50 Russian missiles during the morning

Russian troops fired more than half a hundred rockets over Ukraine. The Air Force shot down 44.

Units attached to the Air Command "Center" shot down 18 missiles, units of the "South" command — 12, "East" command — 9, "West" command — 5.

The attacks began at 07:00 a.m. and continued in several waves. More than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aircraft from the north of the Caspian Sea and from the Volgodonsk region (Rostov region).