Air Defense Forces shot down 44 out of more than 50 Russian missiles during the morning

Russian troops fired more than half a hundred rockets over Ukraine. The Air Force shot down 44.
Units attached to the Air Command "Center" shot down 18 missiles, units of the "South" command — 12, "East" command — 9, "West" command — 5.
The attacks began at 07:00 a.m. and continued in several waves. More than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aircraft from the north of the Caspian Sea and from the Volgodonsk region (Rostov region).
- On the morning of October 31, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The light went out in a number of areas. The rockets hit objects in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the city of Svitlovodsk (Kirovohrad region), as well as in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions. Rockets were shot down in Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.
- Part of the railway was de-energized due to missile strikes. "Ukrzaliznytsia" brought out reserve diesel locomotives, trains continue to run, but with delays.
- Emergency power outages are introduced in Ukraine.