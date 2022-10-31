The occupiers damaged 18 objects in Ukraine with a rocket attack. Most of them are energy facilities

The Russiansʼ morning shelling damaged 18 facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine, most of which are energy facilities.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the occupiers attacked the infrastructure of Ukraine not only with missiles, but also with drones. It is known that they attacked the Dniester dam, which is located in Chernivtsi region. Its dam energy infrastructure is damaged, but there is no threat of flooding.

"Hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine have been cut off. The consequences could have been much worse. But thanks to the heroic and professional work of the Air Defense Forces, 44 of the more than 50 missiles fired on our territory were shot down [...]. Local emergency shutdowns continue in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions," Shmyhal added.