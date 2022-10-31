In Ukraine, due to massive shelling, emergency power cuts are introduced

In Ukraine, due to massive missile strikes on critical infrastructure, emergency power cuts are being introduced, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated.
“Russian terrorists have once again launched a massive attack on power system facilities in a number of regions of Ukraine. Some of the missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft defense, while some hit the target. All necessary services are working to eliminate the consequences,” he said.
- On the morning of October 31, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The light went out in a number of areas. The rockets hit objects in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the city of Svitlovodsk (Kirovohrad region), as well as in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Chernivtsi regions. Rockets were shot down in Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.
- Part of the railway was de-energized due to missile strikes. Ukrzaliznytsia brought out reserve diesel locomotives, trains continue to run, but with delays.