News

In Ukraine, due to massive shelling, emergency power cuts are introduced

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

In Ukraine, due to massive missile strikes on critical infrastructure, emergency power cuts are being introduced, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated.

“Russian terrorists have once again launched a massive attack on power system facilities in a number of regions of Ukraine. Some of the missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft defense, while some hit the target. All necessary services are working to eliminate the consequences,” he said.