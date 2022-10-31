”Ukrzaliznytsia”: three trains are delayed due to a Russian missile attack

Russian massive shelling knocked out power to several sections of the railway. Reserve diesel locomotives are on the track.
This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia.
Train No. 81/82 Kyiv — Uzhhorod departs with a delay of more than 30 minutes. There are also delays of trains No. 712 Kyiv — Kramatorsk and No. 732 Kyiv — Dnipro.
“80% of the trains that are currently on the road continue to run according to schedule,” Ukrzaliznytsia noted.
- On October 31, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Heads of regions and cities report attacks on infrastructure facilities. Explosions were heard in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Cherkasy regions, as well as in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.