”Ukrzaliznytsia”: three trains are delayed due to a Russian missile attack

Russian massive shelling knocked out power to several sections of the railway. Reserve diesel locomotives are on the track.

This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia.

Train No. 81/82 Kyiv — Uzhhorod departs with a delay of more than 30 minutes. There are also delays of trains No. 712 Kyiv — Kramatorsk and No. 732 Kyiv — Dnipro.

“80% of the trains that are currently on the road continue to run according to schedule,” Ukrzaliznytsia noted.