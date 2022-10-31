The National Police: 13 civilians were wounded in the morning rocket attacks

According to the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko, 13 civilians were wounded by rocket attacks on October 31.

He reported on such figures on the air of a nationwide telethon.

The scale of financial losses is still being determined, relevant services are working at the scene of destruction in ten regions of the country.

The head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets clarified that four people were wounded in the region from rocket attacks, and they are currently in the hospital.

At the same time, energy workers are working to restore energy supply. First of all, objects of the social sphere and housing and communal services.