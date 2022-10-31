“Ukrenergo”: Schedules of hourly blackouts have been canceled. Its duration will depend on the situation in the power system

The company "Ukrenergo" reported that the hourly blackouts, which were introduced in all regions at 06:00 a.m., have been canceled. The morning missile strikes by the Russians caused significant damage to the energy infrastructure, so the duration of power outages in regions of the country will depend on the current situation in the energy system.
The company asks Ukrainians to save electricity in order to avoid accidents due to overloading.
"Our repair crews have already started eliminating damage where the military has allowed it. Everyone who has light now can help them. Economical consumption of electricity will help maintain the balance in the power system and prevent accidental damage to power grids due to overloading," the report stated.
- On the morning of October 31, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The light went out in a number of areas. The rockets hit objects in the city of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the city of Svitlovodsk (Kirovohrad region), as well as in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions. Rockets were shot down in Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.
- The occupiers damaged 18 facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine, most of which are energy facilities.
- Air defense forces shot down 44 missiles out of more than 50. They were launched by strategic aviation planes from the north of the Caspian Sea and from the Rostov region. One of the downed missiles fell in the village of Naslavcha in Moldova.
- Part of the railway was de-energized due to missile strikes. "Ukrzaliznytsia" brought out reserve diesel locomotives, trains continue to run, but with delays. Emergency power outages are introduced in Ukraine.
- As of 1:30 p.m. on October 31, 13 injured civilians are known.