“Ukrenergo”: Schedules of hourly blackouts have been canceled. Its duration will depend on the situation in the power system

The company "Ukrenergo" reported that the hourly blackouts, which were introduced in all regions at 06:00 a.m., have been canceled. The morning missile strikes by the Russians caused significant damage to the energy infrastructure, so the duration of power outages in regions of the country will depend on the current situation in the energy system.

The company asks Ukrainians to save electricity in order to avoid accidents due to overloading.

"Our repair crews have already started eliminating damage where the military has allowed it. Everyone who has light now can help them. Economical consumption of electricity will help maintain the balance in the power system and prevent accidental damage to power grids due to overloading," the report stated.