The Jerusalem Post: 10 Iranian instructors who taught Russians how to use kamikaze drones were killed in Ukraine

In Ukraine, 10 Iranian instructors who advised the Russians on the Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were allegedly killed.
The Jerusalem Post writes about this with reference to an anonymous Ukrainian official who informed the KAN agency about it.
The information appeared after the USA confirmed the presence of Iranian instructors in the occupied Crimea. The official said that 10 instructors were eliminated last week by "Ukrainian strikes." He did not provide other details.
Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Iranian instructors help Russians with drone control while in Crimea and in the occupied part of the Kherson region, from where Shahed-136 are launched over southern Ukrainian cities. The Center of National Resistance noted that the Iranians directly control the launches.
- Russian troops are currently attacking Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and using Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs in the war. Defense forces of Ukraine have learned to shoot down most attacking drones. Since the first downing of the Iranian Shahed-136 on the territory of Ukraine, the Air Defense Forces have destroyed 223 such drones.
- Iran does not officially recognize the transfer of combat drones to Russia, despite the presence of numerous confirmations.
- Due to the drone attacks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiated the severing of diplomatic relations with Iran, and Britain and the EU imposed sanctions against the drone manufacturer and three high-ranking military personnel.
- The Washington Post newspaper wrote on October 16 that Iran is ready to transfer the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar surface-to-surface missiles to the Russian Federation. These are short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers. Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Ukrainian army currently has no anti-missile defense equipment that could fight against Iranian ballistic missiles, but the military is looking for a way out of the situation.
- On October 18, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Iran refused to sell more powerful Arash kamikaze drones to Russia so that the US would not get access to the technology.