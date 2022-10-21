The Jerusalem Post: 10 Iranian instructors who taught Russians how to use kamikaze drones were killed in Ukraine

In Ukraine, 10 Iranian instructors who advised the Russians on the Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were allegedly killed.

The Jerusalem Post writes about this with reference to an anonymous Ukrainian official who informed the KAN agency about it.

The information appeared after the USA confirmed the presence of Iranian instructors in the occupied Crimea. The official said that 10 instructors were eliminated last week by "Ukrainian strikes." He did not provide other details.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Iranian instructors help Russians with drone control while in Crimea and in the occupied part of the Kherson region, from where Shahed-136 are launched over southern Ukrainian cities. The Center of National Resistance noted that the Iranians directly control the launches.