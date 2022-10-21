The Air Forces: Ukraine has no anti-missile defenses to fight Iranian missiles, but the military is looking for a solution

Currently, the Ukrainian army does not have such anti-missile defense equipment that could fight the Iranian ballistic missiles that Russia ordered from Iran. But the military is looking for a solution of this issue.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Hnat told about this at the briefing.

"Unfortunately, we have information that Russia will strengthen its capabilities with the help of Iranian ballistic missiles. Our [aircraft missile forces] specialists say that the best defense against them is to destroy them in warehouses. Because currently Ukraine does not have such anti-missile defense systems to effectively counter them," he noted.

According to him, the only possible obstacle is if the world finds mechanisms to prevent the delivery of these missiles to Russia.

Hnat also spoke about the operation of the German air defense system IRIS-T. He noted that this system has proven to be excellent and has already undergone a baptism of fire.

"During the extreme shelling that took place, IRIS-T showed itself from an extremely good side. Undoubtedly, the complex passed the baptism of fire, the combat capability test, and its effectiveness. This information will be passed on to the German side. We will receive several more launchers in the coming months, which will somewhat strengthen [Ukraineʼs air defense system]," he emphasized.