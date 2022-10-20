The European Union imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of Shahed-136 drones and three Iranian military personnel

The European Union imposed sanctions against three Iranian individuals and one company for supplying Russia with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which are used by the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian cities.

It is reported in the official journal of the EU.

The chief of staff of the Armed Forces of Iran, the Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the commander of the Aerospace Corps of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Sayed Aghajani, responsible for logistics in the Iranian Ministry of Defense Khojatola Goreishi, and the drone manufacturer Shahed Aviation Industries were sanctioned.

It is stated that Bagheri oversees the creation of Shahed-136 and plays a fundamental role in Iranʼs defense cooperation with the Russian Federation. He is responsible for the sale of these drones to other countries and participated in the development of the Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs, which were also transferred to the Russians.

Agajani is responsible for training drone operators and is involved in the supply scheme for these drones.

Goreishi conducted direct negotiations with the Russian Federation on the delivery of drones.

The sanctions include the freezing of their assets in the EU territory, a ban on cooperating with the specified persons and companies, and the military is additionally prohibited from entering and crossing the EU territory.