Britain imposed sanctions against Iran due to the supply of drones to Russia for the war in Ukraine

Great Britain has imposed sanctions against Iranian individuals and legal entities responsible for supplying Russia with kamikaze drones, which are used to bomb Ukraine.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Britain.

"Iranʼs support for Putinʼs brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is regrettable. Today we are introducing sanctions against those who supplied drones that Russia uses to attack Ukrainian civilians. This is clear evidence of Iranʼs destabilizing role in global security," said Foreign Minister James Cleverly.

The British sanctions repeat the measures of the European Union approved on Thursday.

Among the three people who have been sanctioned is military officer Seyed Khojatolla Qureishi, who is considered a key participant in negotiations with Russia on the supply of drones.

The head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, also fell under the restrictions.

All three were banned from entering, and their assets will be frozen.

Shahed Aviation Industries, an Iranian manufacturer of Shahed drones, which Russia will use for attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities, has also been sanctioned. The assets of Shahed Aviation Industries will also be frozen.