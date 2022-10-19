During the month of Russiaʼs use of Iranian drones, the Armed Forces shot down more than 200 “Shaheds”

Since the first downing of the Shahed-136 Iranian kamikaze drone on the territory of Ukraine, air defenses have destroyed 223 such drones.

This is reported by the Air Forces Command.

The first case of the downing of an Iranian drone was recorded on September 13, 2022 in the Kupyansk area. Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, self-propelled anti-aircraft installations, mobile fire groups of portable anti-aircraft missile systems, anti-aircraft guns, large-caliber machine guns and other weapons are involved in the destruction of Shahed-136 barrage ammunition, which the occupiers label as "Geran-2".