Amnesty International called the Russian shelling of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure a war crime

The international human rights organization Amnesty International believes that Russian strikes on the civilian and energy infrastructure of Ukraine are a war crime.

This was stated by the director of AI for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Marie Struthers.

According to her, AI understands that Russiaʼs tactics are aimed at undermining Ukraineʼs industrial production, disrupting the operation of transport, as well as sowing fear and despair by depriving civilians of heat, electricity, and water.

"Russiaʼs targeted destruction of Ukrainian civil infrastructure is illegal. The morale of the civilian population is not a legitimate target, and carrying out these attacks with the sole purpose of terrorizing the civilian population is a war crime. All those responsible for ordering and carrying out these criminal attacks must be brought to justice," Struthers said, adding that the international community must respond urgently to the attacks.