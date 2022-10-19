The presidentʼs office warned of power outages across the country

Tomorrow, October 20, restrictions on the supply of electricity will be introduced in Ukraine. From 07:00 to 23:00, the use of electricity is minimized — this will apply to enterprises and factories. Street lighting will also be limited in cities.
This was announced by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
During the telethon, Tymoshenko said that tomorrow will be a difficult day for the whole country. Restrictions on the use of electricity will be introduced throughout the territory, but not at the same time. Power outages should be expected during the day in all regions of Ukraine. This applies to the population as well if "we will not have enough electricity in the country as a whole."
Ukrainians are urged to minimize the use of light during the day.
- Oleksandr Kharchenko, adviser to the Minister of Energy, also warned about widespread power outages due to significant network damage. According to updated data, almost 40% of the total energy infrastructure was seriously damaged by Russian attacks. The line shutdowns are needed to simplify the process of its recovery.
- Lviv will spend this night partly without light.