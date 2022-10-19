In Ukraine, widespread power outages are possible due to significant damage to networks

Today, October 19, and tomorrow, October 20, power outages are possible in Ukraine.

Oleksandr Kharchenko, the adviser to the Minister of Energy and director of the Energy Research Center told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to updated data, about 40% of the total energy infrastructure is seriously damaged. Fan shutdowns are required to simplify the recovery process.

"Today, my colleagues and I tried to calculate what was damaged in the afternoon, and unfortunately, according to new data, about 40% of the total infrastructure and our generating capacities are indeed seriously damaged. Restoration and repair work is ongoing, but miracles are possible to some extent. Therefore, it should be expected that today and tomorrow there will be not only emergency but also planned outages so as not to overload the network," Kharchenko said.