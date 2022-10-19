Part of Lviv will be without electricity at night due to the liquidation of the consequences of rocket attacks

Tonight, part of Lviv will be without electricity.

This is reported by "Lvivoblenergo".

There will be no electricity from 00:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Specific addresses where there will be no light are not indicated for security reasons.

"Part of Lviv will be without electricity tonight due to repair works in power networks, which are connected with the elimination of the consequences of rocket attacks," the company stated.

The next day, October 20, interruptions in the power supply of some of the cityʼs streets are possible.