Enemy missile strikes knocked out four important electrical substations on the territory of Lviv region

The morning missile strikes knocked out four important electrical substations in the territory of the Lviv region. Due to this, serious problems with stable electricity supply have arisen in Lviv.

Mayor Andriy Sadovy asks people to minimize their use after electricity is restored.

"Utility workers are doing everything possible to get out of the crisis situation. It takes time. It is very important, after recovery, to minimize the use of electricity in homes! Please understand this situation. The enemy is trying to destabilize us, but we will not give up," he emphasized.