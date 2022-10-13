The Russians fired a missile at a military facility in Lviv region and targeted several other areas

In the afternoon of October 13, explosions were heard in Lviv, Volyn, Ternopil, Chernivtsi and Rivne regions.

This is reported in regional administrations.

The air defense forces shot down one rocket in Lviv region, and two more hit a military facility in the Zolochiv district. This is a repeated hit on this object. The military property was destroyed at the place of impact, but there were no human casualties. This information was provided by the head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

At the same time, the air defense system was activated in Chernivtsi region and in the Chortkiv area (Ternopil region).

In social networks, local residents also reported the sounds of explosions in the Rivne and Volyn regions.

Throughout Ukraine, the air alert lasted from 15:38 to 16:51.