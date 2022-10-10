5 people were killed by a Russian strike in Kyiv. 4 people were killed in Dnipropetrovsk region

5 people were killed and 47 wounded in a mass attack in Kyiv. This was reported by the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service Svitlana Vodolaha.

12 people were rescued, 4 of them from under the rubble of the damaged houses. Rescuers continue to work at the scene.

Ganna Mamonova / "Babel"

Four people were killed and 19 others were wounded as a result of the mass attack by the Russians in Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko. The Russians directed more than 10 rockets at the area, four of them were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense. The strikes were on critical infrastructure facilities, residential areas, and transport stops. There is serious destruction.

The light was dissapeared in one of the districts of Kryvyi Rih. At present, more than 80 000 people are without electricity, and energy companies are already working.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The spokeswoman of the National Police Maryana Reva reported that the Russians shelled 15 regions of the country, including the capital. There are 10 dead and 60 wounded across the country.