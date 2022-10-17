The EU is studying Iranʼs involvement in the war in Ukraine and is ready to impose sanctions

Some EU member states are already calling for sanctions against Iran for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine. Currently, the EU is studying this issue.

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, Reuters writes.

According to him, the European Union will look for concrete evidence of Iranʼs involvement in the war.

Sources of the publication in the EU note that the European Union may decide to introduce new sanctions against Iran, but no decisions are expected at the meeting on Monday.

"What we are seeing now: Iranian drones apparently being used to attack the center of Kyiv is brutal," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said, adding that the EU must take "concrete steps" in response.

On Monday, the EU is already set to impose a travel ban and asset freeze on around 15 Iranians involved in the governmentʼs crackdown on protesters that began last month.

France and Germany, which are parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, have made it clear they believe new sanctions over drones used by Russia are necessary because such transfers violate a UN Security Council resolution.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, said that additional EU sanctions against Iran will not be limited to blacklisting some people, if Tehranʼs participation in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine is proven.