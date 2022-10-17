The EU is studying Iranʼs involvement in the war in Ukraine and is ready to impose sanctions

Some EU member states are already calling for sanctions against Iran for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine. Currently, the EU is studying this issue.
This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, Reuters writes.
According to him, the European Union will look for concrete evidence of Iranʼs involvement in the war.
Sources of the publication in the EU note that the European Union may decide to introduce new sanctions against Iran, but no decisions are expected at the meeting on Monday.
"What we are seeing now: Iranian drones apparently being used to attack the center of Kyiv is brutal," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said, adding that the EU must take "concrete steps" in response.
On Monday, the EU is already set to impose a travel ban and asset freeze on around 15 Iranians involved in the governmentʼs crackdown on protesters that began last month.
France and Germany, which are parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, have made it clear they believe new sanctions over drones used by Russia are necessary because such transfers violate a UN Security Council resolution.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, said that additional EU sanctions against Iran will not be limited to blacklisting some people, if Tehranʼs participation in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine is proven.
- After the downing of the first Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 attack drones, Ukraine stripped Iranʼs Ambassador Manouchehr Moradi of his accreditation and reduced the number of diplomatic personnel. In response, Iran advised Ukraine "not to listen to third parties". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Iran to stop military aid to Russia, and not to hide behind statements about alleged "external influence".
- Ukrainian special services reported that Russian troops purposefully launched Shahed-136 over Uman to attack Hasidic Jews. They believe that attacks on Jews are one of the conditions for Iranʼs transfer of drones to Russia.
- The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanani, publicly denied the supply of its military drones to the Russian army. Even despite the fact that the Ukrainian military has already shot down dozens of such drones.
- According to American intelligence, Iran is now preparing to supply the Russians with its Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles, which are capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers.