Iran did not support the Russian annexation of the territories of Ukraine, despite the supply of combat drones to Russia

Iran actually did not recognize Russiaʼs annexation of Ukrainian territories, despite the fact that it supplies the Russian military with combat drones and kamikaze drones.
In a comment to the state news agency IRNA, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanani, stated that his country adheres to "full respect for the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, as a basic norm of international law and respect for the principles of the UN Charter."
He added that any "provocative actions" that could disrupt world stability should be avoided.
- On September 30, Putin announced the "joining" of the occupied Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions to the Russian Federation.
- Because of this, the USA, Canada, and Great Britain introduced new sanctions against Russia. The European Council also announced sanctions and condemned the annexation.
- Ukraine introduced sanctions against more than 3,600 Russians and Russian companies. Putinʼs relatives got there, as well as Russian propagandists, oligarchs, and collaborators.
- The Ukrainian authorities declared that the annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia would not change anything — the Armed Forces would continue to liberate the occupied lands.
- On October 4, the Council of the Russian Federation finally approved the annexation of the occupied parts of Ukraine, and President Zelensky declared Putinʼs decrees on the recognition of the "independence" of the regions of Ukraine to be null and void.
- The annexation of Ukrainian regions was recognized by the authorities of North Korea.