Iran did not support the Russian annexation of the territories of Ukraine, despite the supply of combat drones to Russia

Iran actually did not recognize Russiaʼs annexation of Ukrainian territories, despite the fact that it supplies the Russian military with combat drones and kamikaze drones.

In a comment to the state news agency IRNA, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanani, stated that his country adheres to "full respect for the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, as a basic norm of international law and respect for the principles of the UN Charter."

He added that any "provocative actions" that could disrupt world stability should be avoided.