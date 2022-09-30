Russian senators and deputies, as well as the families of Shoigu and Medvedev: the USA imposed new personal sanctions against the Russian Federation

The U.S. Treasury Department introduced new personal sanctions against Russia for the annexation of Ukrainian territories. The list includes all members of the Russian Parliament from both the Federation Council and the State Duma, as well as the families of Russian high-ranking officials.

The press service of the department writes about it.

"We will not stand by while Putin is fraudulently trying to annex parts of Ukraine. The Treasury Department and the U.S. government are taking sweeping actions today to further weaken Russiaʼs already degraded military-industrial complex and undermine its ability to wage an illegal war," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted.

The Council of the Russian Federation and 169 of its members, as well as another 109 deputies of the State Duma, were added to the list of sanctions. In addition, sanctions were also imposed on the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiulina.

Also under sanctions was the Russian company Novastream, which in fact became the legal successor of the company Radioavtomatika, against which the USA imposed sanctions earlier. It closely cooperates with the Russian defense sector. Sanctions were also imposed on three foreign companies that helped the Russian defense industry: Chinaʼs Sinno Electronics, Armeniaʼs Taco, and Belarusʼ Svetlogorskye Khimvolokno.

Restrictions were also imposed against five more Russian companies, as well as Vice Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, family members of Defense Minister Shoigu, family members of the head of the Rosguard Zolotov, family members of Prime Minister Mishustin, family members of St. Petersburg Governor Beglov and family members of Russian ex-president Medvedev.