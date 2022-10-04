The DPRK admitted the Russian so-called “referendums” and the annexation of Ukrainian regions

The authorities of North Korea admitted the so-called "referendums" held by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as the subsequent annexation of Ukrainian regions. There, the U.S. was traditionally blamed for the war.

This is according to their state information agency Tstak.

"From September 23 to 27, a so-called "referendum" was held in the "Donetsk and Luhansk Peopleʼs Republics" (“D/LPR”), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in accordance with the UN Charter, which defined the principle of the equality of the people and their right to self-determination. And also it was conducted in a legal way and in such an order that it fully reflected the will of local residents, and the majority of voters supported the inclusion of Russia," — according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Korea.

There they noted that they would "show respect" for the "expression of will" of the residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine and support the position of the Russian government on their "joining" Russia.

"Interfering in the internal affairs of independent countries and encroaching on their legal rights by using the UN Security Council in order to maintain a hegemonic "unipolar world" is a favorite technique of the USA, and the world has seen such illegal American actions many times not only in the 20th century, but also in the 21st century. The U.S. has launched aggressive wars against sovereign states, including Yugoslavia, Afghanistan and Iraq, but they have never been questioned by the UN Security Council," the DPRK noted.