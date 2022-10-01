Putinʼs relatives, Russian oligarchs, artists, propagandists and collaborators: Ukraine imposed sanctions against more than 3,600 Russians and companies

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against more than 3,600 Russians and Russian companies. Putinʼs relatives got there, as well as Russian propagandists, oligarchs and collaborators.

The press service of the Ministry of Economy informs about this.

"Persons who are involved in launching an aggressive war against Ukraine or who support Putinʼs regime must clearly understand that punishment will be inevitable. We will respond to every action directed against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. In particular, with sanctions as a powerful tool of economic pressure," said Economy Minister Yuliya Svyridenko.

The list includes:

children and relatives of Vladimir Putin and his close circle;

representatives of regional elites and authorities of the Russian Federation;

oligarchs and their close circle;

artists and propagandists, in particular citizens of Ukraine;

collaborators who switched to the side of the enemy;

senior officials of Russian state corporations;

representatives of the top management of the armed forces of the Russian Federation;

representatives of the so-called "L/DPR" governments, the occupying "authorities" of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and leaders of illegal armed formations operating in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

In addition, sanctions were introduced against foreign citizens who worked as "observers" at Russian pseudo-referendums. Restrictions were also imposed on key Russian companies, banks, enterprises in the defense industry, mining, energy, communication, logistics, and other spheres.