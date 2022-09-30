Canada and Great Britain introduced new sanctions against Russia due to the annexation of Ukrainian territories

Canada and Great Britain introduced new sanctions against Russia due to Vladimir Putinʼs decision to annex the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the governments of these countries.

The United Kingdom introduced sanctions against the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Elvira Nabiulina. In addition, Britain will limit Russiaʼs access to key Western services on which it depends, including IT, architectural services, engineering services, and legal advisory services for certain commercial activities. The UK also bans the export of nearly 700 goods that are crucial to Russiaʼs industrial and technological potential.

Canada, in turn, is imposing sanctions against 43 Russian oligarchs, the financial elite, and members of their families, as well as the occupation administrations in the Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Canada condemns the war crimes committed by the Russians and will use all means at its disposal to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. Ottawa also promises to continue studying options for further assistance to Ukraine with partners.