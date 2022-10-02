UN: Leaks in the “Nordic Streams” led to the largest methane release in history

Ruptures in Russiaʼs Nord Stream gas pipelines have led to what is likely the largest methane release in history (at least on record).
This was announced by the UN Environment Program, Reuters reports.
Using satellites, the researchers calculated the rate of methane leakage from one of the four rupture points in the Baltic Sea to be 22,920 kilograms of methane per hour, equivalent to burning about 285,760 kg of coal every hour. So, according to the most modest calculations, four leaks gave outside 88 thousand kg per hour.
The head of the program, Manfredi Caltagirone, said that pipeline breaks are negating the efforts of countries to reduce emissions into the atmosphere.
On September 29, the gas leak was assessed as a source of climate catastrophe.
Methane emissions are the second largest contributor to climate change. A ton of methane over 20 years heats the atmosphere 83 times more than a ton of carbon dioxide.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on "North Stream" and "North Stream — 2", which were never put into operation. Both gas pipelines are almost not working and are not pumping gas from Russia to Europe. "North Stream — 2" was never launched due to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, but "North Stream" was almost completely stopped in the summer allegedly due to problems found. Initially, three gas leaks were recorded on the pipelines, and already on September 29, Sweden reported a fourth leak.
- The countries of the EU, the USA, and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones.
- The Times newspaper, citing sources in British intelligence, wrote that the "Nordic Streams" attacked Russian underwater drones. CNN reported that on September 26 and 27, Russian military supply ships and submarines were seen near the leakage zones. Russiaʼs involvement is under investigation. In the Russian Federation itself, traditionally, all accusations are rejected.
- On October 1, the Nord Stream operator announced that the gas leak from the Nord Stream — 2 gas pipeline had stopped, and the pressure had stabilized.