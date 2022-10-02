UN: Leaks in the “Nordic Streams” led to the largest methane release in history

Ruptures in Russiaʼs Nord Stream gas pipelines have led to what is likely the largest methane release in history (at least on record).

This was announced by the UN Environment Program, Reuters reports.

Using satellites, the researchers calculated the rate of methane leakage from one of the four rupture points in the Baltic Sea to be 22,920 kilograms of methane per hour, equivalent to burning about 285,760 kg of coal every hour. So, according to the most modest calculations, four leaks gave outside 88 thousand kg per hour.

The head of the program, Manfredi Caltagirone, said that pipeline breaks are negating the efforts of countries to reduce emissions into the atmosphere.

On September 29, the gas leak was assessed as a source of climate catastrophe.

Methane emissions are the second largest contributor to climate change. A ton of methane over 20 years heats the atmosphere 83 times more than a ton of carbon dioxide.