Russian troops launch Iranian kamikaze drones in groups to detect Ukrainian air defense. The enemy has up to a thousand of them in the south

The Armed Forces of Ukraine believe that Russian forces are launching Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones (renamed Geran-2) not only to attack infrastructure, but also to detect Ukrainian air defense systems. For this, the enemy launches them in groups.

The spokeswoman of the Operational Command "South" Nataliia Humenyuk told about this during the telethon.

According to her, some drones from the group are purposefully looking for anti-aircraft missiles to hit, so the Ukrainian forces are developing countermeasures tactics taking into account this strategy of the Russians. Humeniuk added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine already have certain achievements in countering these drones, and the damage from their attacks is not critical, but they can cause powerful fires.

In general, in the south of Ukraine, the Russians have from 300 to a thousand Shahed-136.