Russian troops launch Iranian kamikaze drones in groups to detect Ukrainian air defense. The enemy has up to a thousand of them in the south

The Armed Forces of Ukraine believe that Russian forces are launching Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones (renamed Geran-2) not only to attack infrastructure, but also to detect Ukrainian air defense systems. For this, the enemy launches them in groups.
The spokeswoman of the Operational Command "South" Nataliia Humenyuk told about this during the telethon.
According to her, some drones from the group are purposefully looking for anti-aircraft missiles to hit, so the Ukrainian forces are developing countermeasures tactics taking into account this strategy of the Russians. Humeniuk added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine already have certain achievements in countering these drones, and the damage from their attacks is not critical, but they can cause powerful fires.
In general, in the south of Ukraine, the Russians have from 300 to a thousand Shahed-136.
- After the downing of the first Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 attack drones, Ukraine stripped Iranʼs Ambassador Manouchehr Moradi of his accreditation and reduced the number of diplomatic personnel. In response, Iran advised Ukraine "not to listen to third sides". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Iran to stop military aid to Russia, and not to hide behind statements about alleged "external influence".
- Ukrainian special services reported that Russian troops purposefully launched Shahed-136 over Uman to attack Hasidic Jews. They believe that attacks on Jews are one of the conditions for Iranʼs transfer of drones to Russia.
- The Operational Command "South" later said that Iranian kamikaze drones can be recognized by their low-altitude flight and loud sound, reminiscent of the sound of a moped or chainsaw engine.